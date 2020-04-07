Cala Deya 06-04-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s a lovely day in Palma with a top temperature of 20 degrees, lots of sunshine and a low of 10.

Andratx starts off cloudy but the sun will come out this afternoon with a high of 19 and a low of 9 degrees.

It’s partly sunny partly cloudy and 20 degrees in Santanyi with a strong easterly breeze and a low of 8.

Pollensa is mostly sunny with a high of 19 degrees, a 15 kilometre an hour easterly wind and a low of 7.

It’s 19 in Deya with lots of sunshine, a light wind and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

