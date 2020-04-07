Covid-19 tests at Canal Salat Health Centre, Ciutadella 06-04-2020 David Arquimbau Sintes

The Ministry of Health has confirmed three more coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands, bringing the total number of fatalities to 84.

There were 49 new infections on Tuesday making the overall number 1,369.

124 patients are in Intensive Care, three more than on Monday and 537 people have been discharged, six of them in the last 24 hours.

The number of new coronavirus cases increased on Tuesday compared to the last few days when numbers were especially good with 14 new infections on Saturday, 22 on Sunday and 27 Monday.

Dr Javier Arranz, the Spokesperson for the Coronavirus Regional Committee, has repeatedly warned that the pandemic will be overcome in a see-saw fashion with small increases and decreases in the number of new cases, but maintaining a downward trend.

There was also an increase in the number of coronavirus cases at the beginning of last week and Dr Arranz argues that that it may be because people are not requesting medical care until after the weekend.