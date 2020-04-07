Several motorcycles destroyed in Soller fire. 07-04-2020 Ultima Hora

An investigation has been launched in Soller after an early morning fire caused extensive damage.

Emergency Services were deployed to Calle del Bisbe Mateu Colom at 4 o’clock in the morning to put out the blaze.

At least 10 motorcycles were in flames and the Police believe that the fire may have been set deliberately.

The Municipal Library was damaged, several nearby vehicles were scorched and local power lines and fibre optic cables were burned, leaving neighbours with no electricity or internet access.