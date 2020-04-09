Cala Falcó. archive photo. 17-07-2019 Ultima Hora

It’s a gorgeous day in Palma, the sun’s splitting the pavement and it’s 22 degrees with a low of 10 and a warm breeze.

Andratx is 20 degrees and it’s a beautiful day there too with a light wind to cool you down.

Over on the east side it’s 21 degrees with lots of sunshine in Santanyi, a strong easterly wind and a low of 9.

Arta is warm and sunny with a top temperature of 20, a low of 8 and an easterly breeze.

Deya’s 20 degrees and the sun’s out there too with a northerly 10 kilometre wind and a low of 10.

