Temples, who headlined the 2019 Cranc Festival. 11-05-2019 Antxon Castresana

The Cranc Festival, which had been scheduled for the end of May, has been postponed until the start of September (the third to the fifth). The music festival, which takes place at Cala Figuera in Mahon, attracts international artists as well as ones from Spain - a headlining act this year is garage rock band Black Lips from Atlanta, Georgia.

The organisers, Ataque Records, say that given the current state of uncertainty, a decision to postpone couldn't be delayed. While they had hoped to go ahead in May, "the situation in which we find ourselves has not come to an end".

They add that 90% of the acts will still be appearing. In the case of Black Lips, this may depend on how the crisis unfolds in the US, but in principle they are still on. Tickets that have been purchased for the event will be valid for the new dates. Anyone who can't attend in September can obtain a refund via the Ticketmaster website.

The staging of the festival in September will coincide with the fiestas for Mare de Deu de Gràcia.