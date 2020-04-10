Teatre Principal will reopen in August. 10-04-2020 Pere Bota

Teatre Principal in Palma will reopen during the second half of August with a summer festival which will include the maximum number of shows that have been cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Board of Trustees has also approved an "Emergency Plan" to rescue the Theatre Sector and plans to increase productions and co-productions with different municipal theatres in Majorca this autumn.

Teatre Principal's productions will also be offered to other theatres that join this initiative, which the Board hopes will “plant the seed of a new network of collaboration between theatres in Majorca."

The aim of the initiative is to support Island companies which have been affected by suspensions during the State of Emergency and to strengthen links with municipal theatres.

The rest of the season has been suspended and the Board of Trustees has approved proposals from Teatre Principal Management to reschedule most of the shows that were planned for this spring.

Teatre Principal will assume the non-reimbursable expenses that theatre companies have paid for shows that were cancelled due to force majeure.