Agriculture
Over 1,000 applications for temporary farming jobs
Within 48 hours of the Farmers Union having sought applications for temporary work, more than 1,000 were received.
The union and the Asaja agricultural businesses association had said earlier in the week that there will be a shortage of temporary workers this year. Normally, some 450 workers come from Colombia and stay for between six and nine months. They won't be able to this year.
The general secretary of the Farmers Union, Sebastià Ordines, says there are currently only 100 temporary workers in Majorca; up to 350 jobs are therefore on offer. Most of the applicants, he adds, are from workers in the hospitality and construction industries, "which reflects the poor situation in these sectors".
The CVs are being forwarded to farming businesses, the ones who have said they need workers. The Farmers Union, Ordines stresses, doesn't select people. He notes that "everything has changed". Earlier this year, the union made available 180 temporary jobs via the employment offices in Majorca. There were only twelve applicants. "This showed that people had work." But now they don't.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.