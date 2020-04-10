Dr. Javier Arranz, speaking on Friday. 10-04-2020

Shares:

Dr. Javier Arranz of the coronavirus management committee said on Friday that an increase in the number of people infected by coronavirus in the Balearics may occur because of the relaxation of the Spanish government measure which stopped all non-essential work activity for two weeks. After Easter, there will be a return to work.

The aim of the health authorities in the Balearics, he stated, is for the growth in the number of infections to continue to be low, as has been the case in recent days and which is allowing patients to be treated without overwhelming hospitals and health centres.

Dr. Arranz noted that another 800,000 surgical masks arrived in the Balearics on Thursday. The regional government has purchased 3.6 million. He added that he expects that the Spanish and international health authorities will adopt guidelines for all citizens to wear masks, although this will depend on availability.

After intensive care units, he explained, the health service's "point of care" is focused on homes for the elderly, where diagnoses are being carried out continuously. Given a high level of infection among residents and staff, the health ministry is likely to adapt some of these homes so that they follow medical procedures as in hospitals.

The highest peak of infections in the Balearics, he said, was between 19 and 23 March. Since then, there has been a decrease. With regard to the profile of the 97 people who have died so far, he explained that the highest number of deaths has occurred among men between the ages of 70 and 89, especially those in their 80s.

The geographical isolation of the Balearics, Dr. Arranz added, has been an important factor in the region having one of the lowest incidence of coronavirus.