Coronavirus Regional Committee clarifies Friday's figures. 10-04-2020

The Coronavirus Regional Committee has admitted that the eightCovid-19 deaths reported on Friday did not all happen within the last 24 hours.

"It doesn't mean that all eight people died on Thursday, they may have died three or four days ago, but we had to wait for Public Health validation analysis,” which Dr Arranz, says can be complicated in some cases.

An additional 40 coronavirus infections were reported on Friday taking the total to 1,488 people. There were no Covid-19 deaths in the Balearic Islands on Thursday.

Dr Arranz said the figures presented on Friday showed "a slight increase" in positive cases, but that “a significant number of patients had overcome the virus and been discharged from hospital.”

The Ministry of Health & Consumer Affairs confirmed that as of April 10, 654 people have coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, 476 people are hospitalised, 95 are in the ICU, 97 patients have died and 737 have been discharged.