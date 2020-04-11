Cala Torta archive photo 11-07-2014 chumachenko

Weather wise it’s a bit of a mixed bag this Easter, with sunshine, rain and strong winds.

Palma is 21 degrees with lots of sunshine, a 20 kilometre an hour southerly wind and a low of 9.

It’s a lovely day in Calvia too with a top temperature of 22 degrees, a low of 9 and a light breeze.

Over on the east of the island, Santanyi is 22 degrees and sunny but the fog will roll in later, there’s also a strong easterly wind and a low of 8 degrees.

Pollensa is 22 with lots of sunshine, that strong early morning wind will die down by this afternoon and the temperature will drop to 8 degrees overnight.

Deya is 20 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a northerly breeze and a low of 8.

Sunday and Monday will be wet and windy with gusts of 20 kilometres an hour in some places and a top temperature of 22 degrees.

