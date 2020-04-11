Police
Drugs arrests in Minorca
On Thursday, the National Police in Ciutadella arrested two Spanish men, aged 32 and 44, having stopped the car they were driving at a control to check on reasons for travelling.
Officers found their explanation unsatisfactory and carried out a search of the vehicle. Four packages of hashish, amounting to 2,000 grams, were discovered along with quantities of cash.
Police records showed that between them the two had previously been detained on some fifty occasions.
Mike / Hace about 3 hours
You couldn’t make it up it just proves how RETARDED DRUG DEALERS ARE lock them up for 15 years 10 for drugs and 5 for putting innocent people’s lives at risk from the virus 🦠