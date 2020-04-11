What was found in the car. 10-04-2020 Policia Nacional

On Thursday, the National Police in Ciutadella arrested two Spanish men, aged 32 and 44, having stopped the car they were driving at a control to check on reasons for travelling.

Officers found their explanation unsatisfactory and carried out a search of the vehicle. Four packages of hashish, amounting to 2,000 grams, were discovered along with quantities of cash.

Police records showed that between them the two had previously been detained on some fifty occasions.