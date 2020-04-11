Mother arrested for allowing underage son to drive. 09-04-2020 Ultima Hora

Police in Alcúdia arrested a woman for allowing her 13-year-old son to drive her around town.

Several local residents reportedly called the Police on Thursday afternoon after they saw a young boy behind the wheel of a car.

When the Officers arrived they gave the mother a breathalyser which allegedly proved that she was intoxicated.

They also impounded the car after they discovered that it was not insured and hadn’t passed the ITV.

The woman has been charged with a crime against road safety, allowing her under age son to drive a car and breaking the coronavirus State of Emergency.