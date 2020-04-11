Crime
Alleged drug dealer busted
An alleged drug dealer has been arrested by the Guardia Civil in Andratx for allegedly supplying drugs from his doorstep.
Police say that because the defendant is known to them and they were convinced that he would continued to deal drugs despite the State of Emergency, so they increased surveillance near his house.
On Wednesday at noon they allegedly witnessed a drug deal taking place and detained the suspect and a man who was walking his dogs, apparently to avoid suspicion.
The alleged dealer was charged with a crime against public health and released the next day and the alleged buyer was charged with possession of narcotic substances and breaking the coronavirus lockdown without just cause.
