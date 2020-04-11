Police launch a Children's Art Competition in Majorca. 11-04-2020 SUP

Shares:

The National Police have launched a Children’s Art Competition to make quarantine more entertaining and there are some cool prizes up for grabs.

It’s open to kids under 14-years-old and the drawings should show the work of the Police or Emergency Services fighting the coronavirus.

“The National Police, like the rest of the Emergency Services Teams, love receiving warm thanks from children and their families especially during these difficult times and when a drawing arrives at the Police Station it makes us feel really happy, so we want to reward the kids with some presents,” said Manuel Pavón, SUP General Secretary.

If you’d like to take part in the competition, send your drawings to the SUP social network pages, as follows.

Facebook - @SUPBaleares

Twitter - @SUPBaleares

Instagram - @Supbaleares

The SUP announced on Twitter that the prizes will include a bike with sirens and t-shirts!

Concurso dibujo policial

Si tienes menos de 14 años, envíanos un dibujo a cualquiera de nuestras redes sociales y podrás ganar una BICICLETA con sirenas 🚲🚲. También tenemos un montón de camisetas de la 👮‍♂️👮‍♂️👮‍♂️.

Todas las fotos serán publicadas en nuestros perfiles. pic.twitter.com/QAkdrZoz5S — SUP Baleares (@SUPBaleares) April 7, 2020