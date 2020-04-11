Salvador Illa, Health Minister, at Moncloa Palace in Madrid 10-04-2020 EFE

The Ministry of Health, Employers and Union Reps have issued a Guide to Good Working Practices for those who are allowed to return to work on Monday, April 13 after the mandatory suspension caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, said the aim of the guidelines is to make sure that workplaces have put the necessary "maximum security restrictions" in place for social distancing, hygiene in public and private spaces and hand washing.

The guide also reminds companies that they need to stagger schedules, plan tasks, guarantee a minimum distance of two meters between staff, and avoid crowds of workers and emphasises the need to increase staffing hours and provide companies with the necessary protective equipment.

Minister Illa said that as far as possible, social distancing should be maintained by people walking, cycling or in vehicles.