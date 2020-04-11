News
Back to work advice
The Ministry of Health, Employers and Union Reps have issued a Guide to Good Working Practices for those who are allowed to return to work on Monday, April 13 after the mandatory suspension caused by the coronavirus crisis.
The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, said the aim of the guidelines is to make sure that workplaces have put the necessary "maximum security restrictions" in place for social distancing, hygiene in public and private spaces and hand washing.
The guide also reminds companies that they need to stagger schedules, plan tasks, guarantee a minimum distance of two meters between staff, and avoid crowds of workers and emphasises the need to increase staffing hours and provide companies with the necessary protective equipment.
Minister Illa said that as far as possible, social distancing should be maintained by people walking, cycling or in vehicles.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.