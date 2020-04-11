News
Covid-19 fatalities continue to see-saw
Five more patients deaths from coronavirus were reported in the Balearics on Saturday, taking the total to 102.
The Ministry of Health has also confirmed 19 new infections taking the total to 1,507 on the Islands since the beginning of the outbreak.
137 patients are now in the ICU, one more than on Friday, which Health officials say confirms the descent of the curve with the highest peak of infections between March 19 and 23.
757 patients have overcome Covid-19 and been discharged from hospital in the Balearic Islands.
Eight deaths were reported on Friday but some of the patients had passed away three or four days earlier.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.