Another 5 coronavirus deaths reported in Balearics. 10-04-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Shares:

Five more patients deaths from coronavirus were reported in the Balearics on Saturday, taking the total to 102.

The Ministry of Health has also confirmed 19 new infections taking the total to 1,507 on the Islands since the beginning of the outbreak.

137 patients are now in the ICU, one more than on Friday, which Health officials say confirms the descent of the curve with the highest peak of infections between March 19 and 23.

757 patients have overcome Covid-19 and been discharged from hospital in the Balearic Islands.

Eight deaths were reported on Friday but some of the patients had passed away three or four days earlier.