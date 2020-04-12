Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Palma is sunny this morning, cloudy this afternoon and wet this evening with a high of 23 degrees, a low of 11 and a 20 kilometre an hour easterly wind.
It’s a mixed bag in Andratx too with sunshine, clouds and rain forecast throughout the day along with a 21 degree high, an overnight low of 11 and a strong southeasterly wind.
Santanyi is partly sunny partly cloudy with evening showers, a high of 21, a low of 11 and a 25 kilometre easterly wind.
It’s 20 degrees in Alcudia with a foggy start to the day but there's lots of lovely sunshine this afternoon, a very strong breeze and a low of 9.
And Soller is 23 degrees, sunny and very blustery during the day with an overnight temperature of 8.
You can see the weather across the island on our webcam page.
