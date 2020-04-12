Agriculture
Increase in Minorca wine sales
Vi de la terra illa de Menorca is the geographical identification for wines produced on the island; it was introduced in 2002. Last year, according to figures from the regional agriculture ministry, there were small decreases in both the volume of grapes harvested and the wine that was produced. However, sales grew by eleven per cent.
Xavi Solano, president of the Vimenorca producers association, says that these results are linked to the weather. "In dry and hot years (like 2019), less is produced, but the quality goes up."
