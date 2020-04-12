Francina Armengol during Sunday's videoconference. 12-04-2020 Govern Illes Balears

President Armengol said on Sunday that when restrictions on mobility are lifted, "the last things" to reopen in the Balearics should be the ports and airports. When they do reopen, she added, they must do so with appropriate health controls.

Following the videoconference with Prime Minister Sánchez and the other regional presidents, Armengol stressed that the almost total suspension of air and sea connections has been key to there being a lower incidence of coronavirus in the Balearics. Despite the impact on the regional economy, this protection must be maintained for as long as there is a health risk.

She asked Sánchez for "a specific plan for the tourism sector" in the Balearics and for companies which have applied ERTE provisions to be allowed to "extend these beyond the state of alarm".

The president expressed her optimism with regard to the current situation with the virus in the Balearics. "The collective effort is working. More than half of the people who tested positive have been cured, and the number of those who have recovered is three times greater than the new cases." In order to ensure that the curve continues to go downwards, "we have to persevere and not let our guard down".