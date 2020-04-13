Hiker rescued from Serra del Cavall Bernat near Pollensa. archive photo. 12-04-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

A woman had to be rescued by Emergency Services on Sunday after she was injured whilst hiking in the Serra del Cavall Bernat near Pollensa.

A resident of Cala Bóquer reportedly called Police after she heard cries for help.

They found the woman stranded in a steep area that’s difficult to access, but the use of an air rescue helicopter was ruled out because it was getting dark.

Police, Civil Protection and Guardia Civil Officers launched a rescue operation from Cala Sant Vicenç and the Soller fire brigade was also deployed to the scene.

The hiker has been cited for breaking the coronavirus State of Emergency and Police believe she may have been accompanied by another person when the incident happened.

Els bombers👩🏻‍🚒 han rescatat una excursionista de la serra del Cavall Bernat Passada la mitjanit ha estat evacuada amb Abundància🚑 el seu estat no es greu

Mes Info a la web👇🏻#Inprudencia #Excursionista #Accident https://t.co/qTcU4oSCWB vía @sompollenca — Som Pollença (@sompollenca) April 12, 2020