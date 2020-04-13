Another 5 coronavirus deaths reported in the Balearic Islands. 13-04-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Ministry of Health reported 5 more coronavirus deaths and 16 new infections in the Balearic Islands on Easter Monday.

There have been 117 Covid-19 fatalities, so far, in the Islands and 1,550 people have been infected since the crisis began.

A total of 862 people have been discharged from Hospitals in the Balearic Islands having fully recovered from coronavirus and 143 have been admitted to intensive care units.

On Easter Sunday there were 10 fatalities and 27 confirmed new cases.