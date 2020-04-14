Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Palma is overcast wet and windy again today with a high of 22 degrees and a low of 12.
Morning fog in Andratx will be replaced by sporadic showers, occasional sunny spells and a top temperature of 21 falling to 11 degrees overnight.
It’s a miserable day in the east of the island, with a high of 21, a low of 12 degrees, heavy rain and black clouds all day long in Santanyi.
Alcudia is cloudy wet and very, very windy with a high of 20 degrees and a low of 12.
It’s a bit of a mixed bag in Soller with fog in the morning, rain in the afternoon and sunshine in the early evening, the daytime high of 21 degrees will drop to 11 after dark
You can view the weather live across the island on our webcam page.
