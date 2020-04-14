Town halls
Minorca town halls announce aid to small traders
The Council of Minorca and the eight town halls on the island have responded to small traders' complaints about the lack of help from local authorities by announcing the first package of measures. These will aim to alleviate the difficulties being experienced by businesses which, in the majority of cases, have been closed for a month.
The town halls are looking at providing lines of financial assistance to those which did close when the state of alarm commenced in the middle of last month. The budget for this has yet to be quantified. There are to also be strategies of promoting "sustainable, digital and local trade" and domestic tourism for this year.
Taxes are to be postponed or their payments split. There will be no taxes for services that are not provided, such as bars' terrace taxes. The town halls will be speeding up the payment of suppliers' invoices and will maintain municipal investments so that the construction industry and related businesses can rely on these orders.
