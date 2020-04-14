News
Bumper to bumper on the roads
There were huge tailbacks on the the Via Cintura in Palma this morning after some of the coronavirus restrictions were lifted and many people were allowed to return to work.
The State of Emergency is still in place and traffic is nowhere normal levels, so many drivers were no doubt surprised to be caught up in traffic jams at pretty much every entry road to the capital on Tuesday morning.
More than 75,000 Construction workers and Industrial Sector employees are back at work in the Balearic Islands for the first time since businesses across Spain were temporarily closed on March 30.
