Masks were available at train stations on Tuesday. 14-04-2020 @112IllesBalears

Shares:

Masks were being handed out at bus and train stations in the Balearics on Tuesday as workers engaged in non-essential activities returned to work.

The national government delegation in the Balearics says that 256,000 masks were due to be distributed on Tuesday - 202,000 in Majorca; 22,000 in Minorca; 30,000 in Ibiza; and 2,000 in Formentera. The masks are for those workers using public transport, for which it is more difficult to maintain safe distancing.

Among the locations for this distribution were the Intermodal Station in Palma, Inca station, the bus stations in Ibiza, Alaior and Mahon, and the port in Formentera. More than 150 Guardia Civil, National Police and local police officers were involved with this exercise as well as members of municipal Civil Protection units. The Guardia Civil and National Police were also checking on passengers to ensure that they were permitted to travel.