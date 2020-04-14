President Armengol and health minister Patricia Gómez during Tuesday's videoconference. 14-04-2020 Govern Illes Balears

Shares:

A meeting of the Balearics coronavirus monitoring committee on Tuesday reiterated a point that President Armengol had made on Sunday regarding ports and airports. One of the last measures to be adopted when lifting confinement in the Balearics should be the reopening of the ports and airports.

The committee consists of various medical experts; the director-general of the IB-Salut health service, Juli Fuster; the director of the Fundació Impulsa productivity and competitiveness organisation, Antoni Riera; the health minister, Patricia Gómez; and President Armengol. As well as agreeing that the reactivation of air and maritime traffic should be delayed, the committee believed that once ports and airports are reopened, there should be strict health controls of travellers.

At a press conference following the meeting, Gómez said that the committee was of the view that a reopening should be progressive and not all at once. It is studying what measures could be requested at airports and ports of origin as well as those to be applied in the Balearics for arriving passengers.

There is, Gómez added, a draft document for measures to be adopted once the state of alarm is lifted. These measures would, however, depend on agreement by the Spanish government.