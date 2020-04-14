Tourism
Call for thirty euros flights to promote national tourism
The Pimem federation of small to medium-sized businesses in Majorca believes that once the coronavirus crisis has passed, the Spanish government should approve an airport taxes exemption for the Balearics. In addition, Pimem is advocating the introduction of a thirty euros rate for plane and ferry travel between the mainland and the islands as a means of promoting tourism.
Jordí Mora, the president of Pimem, said on Tuesday that these measures would help to make the Balearics a "most attractive destination this summer". The Spanish government, he added, needs "a major drive" in pushing national tourism.
He noted that there is a pricing plan for flights to and from Sardinia - 37 euros and 46 euros for Rome and Milan. These are intended to promote tourism from mainland Italy. It is important, Mora said, "to learn from measures being applied for other Mediterranean islands".
