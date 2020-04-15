Majorca wet and windy on Wednesday 14-04-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Shares:

It’s 23 degrees with a sunny start to the day in Palma but the clouds will roll in at lunchtime bringing a few showers, an easterly breeze and a low of 12.

Andratx is 22 with some sunny spells in the morning, wind and rain in the afternoon and an overnight temperature of 10 degrees.

It’s 20 degrees, overcast and very blustery in Santanyi today scattered showers and a low of 10.

Morning sunshine in Alcudia gives way to black clouds, strong winds and heavy rain with a high of 19 dropping to 12 degrees after dark.

Deya is overcast and foggy but it should stay dry with a high of 21 and a low of 8 degrees.

You can view the weather live across the island on our webcam page.