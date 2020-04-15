Minorca pharmacies will now be getting stocks of masks. 14-04-2020 Josep Bagur Gomila

The Cofarme pharmacies cooperative in Minorca expects to start supplying pharmacies with face masks on Thursday. The cooperative has obtained 25,000 masks that will be arriving this week and next. There has been some delay in receiving these masks from cooperatives on the mainland because of logistics and the Easter holidays. The masks are expected to be on sale for between two euros and 2.50 euros per unit.

Cofarme had been anticipating earlier delivery of masks. There was an order of 150,000 by a group of ten cooperatives, of which Cofarme is one. However, at the last minute there was a higher bid for these masks from another source, and Cofarme didn't wish to enter into a bidding war.