Coronavirus
Masks available at Minorca pharmacies from Thursday
The Cofarme pharmacies cooperative in Minorca expects to start supplying pharmacies with face masks on Thursday. The cooperative has obtained 25,000 masks that will be arriving this week and next. There has been some delay in receiving these masks from cooperatives on the mainland because of logistics and the Easter holidays. The masks are expected to be on sale for between two euros and 2.50 euros per unit.
Cofarme had been anticipating earlier delivery of masks. There was an order of 150,000 by a group of ten cooperatives, of which Cofarme is one. However, at the last minute there was a higher bid for these masks from another source, and Cofarme didn't wish to enter into a bidding war.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.