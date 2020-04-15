The army was in Sant Lluis on Tuesday. 14-04-2020 David Arquimbau Sintes - Efe

The opposition Partido Popular at the Council of Minorca has criticised the PSOE-led administration's "inconsistency" in having finally brought in the army to carry out disinfection at public places.

The PP say that almost a month ago the army had offered to disinfect places with greatest risk because of the numbers of people. The party adds that it had launched this proposal when the state of alarm was declared, as it had also proposed the mobilisation of the fire brigade and town hall teams to act in areas with the most urgent need.

There is further criticism of the administration having declined to request the creation of a permanent detachment of the army's UME military emergencies unit in Minorca. The PP point out that the UME has been needed in recent years, such as during the blackout in October 2018 when 26 soldiers from Valencia were deployed to the island. Spokesperson Misericòrdia Sugrañes says that in view of incidents which can occur unexpectedly at any time, "it is desirable to have a permanent detachment".