The Government has published coronavirus cleaning recommendations. 15-04-2020 Pixabay

Shares:

The Government has issued a number of cleaning recommendations to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Spain, including what to do with shoes, clothes and anything else worn outside to keep the virus out of your home.

One of the main things is to make sure that you ventilate your house or apartment on a regular basis and here’s some other things you can do to stay safe.

- Wash clothes with warm water and do not shake.

- Surfaces that are touched most frequently must be washed with soap and water then disinfected.

- Mix 20ml of bleach with 980 ml of water to wash surfaces, leave for around 5 minutes, then rinse.

- Clean handles and controls on doors, cabinets and drawers.

- Always wear gloves and use special cloths for cleaning.

- Use different cloths each time you wipe different surfaces and furniture different pieces.

- Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water when you’re finished and wash the clothes you were wearing.