Lifestyle
Spick and span
The Government has issued a number of cleaning recommendations to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in Spain, including what to do with shoes, clothes and anything else worn outside to keep the virus out of your home.
One of the main things is to make sure that you ventilate your house or apartment on a regular basis and here’s some other things you can do to stay safe.
- Wash clothes with warm water and do not shake.
- Surfaces that are touched most frequently must be washed with soap and water then disinfected.
- Mix 20ml of bleach with 980 ml of water to wash surfaces, leave for around 5 minutes, then rinse.
- Clean handles and controls on doors, cabinets and drawers.
- Always wear gloves and use special cloths for cleaning.
- Use different cloths each time you wipe different surfaces and furniture different pieces.
- Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water when you’re finished and wash the clothes you were wearing.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.