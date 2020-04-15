Yacht abandoned in Palmanova to be scrapped. 15-04-2020 Michel

Now that the Industrial Sector has come out of hibernation there’s a long list of things to do and right at the top of it is the scrapping of a 22 metre yacht that’s been beached at Son Maties in Palmanova for nearly a year.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Operators from the Route Pont company made a start.

A Naval Engineer, a Road & Port Engineer and a Naval Mechanic stabilised the boat, to prevent any environmental impact when it’s moved, then anything that was removable was taken off the deck and the interior of the ship, including electrical equipment.

Over the next two days, hydrocarbon containers and hydraulic components will be dismantled and any residual sewage will be removed.

Then the fixed decks and the hull of the yacht will be broken into pieces and scrapped.

The owner of the yacht has allegedly gone to great lengths to avoid paying the 60,000 euro fee to have it removed and scrapped, but the Consistory says it will exhaust every possible avenue in a bid to recover the debt.

“The City Council will urge the Coastal Demarcation and the Maritime Captaincy to impose the maximum fines possible on the owner for the illegal occupation of the maritime-terrestrial public domain for almost a year,” said Xavier Pascuet, Director General of Tourism & Littoral of Calvià Town Hall.