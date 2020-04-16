Weather
Good morning from Majorca
It’s a cloudy, wet morning in Palma but the sun will come out this afternoon and it’ll be 24 degrees, with a strong breeze and a low of 14.
Andratx is 22 and partly sunny partly cloudy but at least it’s dry and the temperature will drop to 12 degrees overnight.
Overnight rain will clear away by the time you’ve had your breakfast in Santanyi and it’ll be 24 degrees with a mixture of sun and clouds in the afternoon and a low of 12.
Pollensa is wet and very windy with some sunshine later in the day, and the top temperature of 22 will fall to 11 after dark.
It’s 19 degrees in Valldemossa with early morning fog followed by lots of lovely sun, a light northerly wind and a low of 10.
You can view the weather live across the island on our webcam page.
