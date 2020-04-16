News
6 more coronavirus patients have died
The Ministry of Health confirmed 6 more coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands on Thursday, one less than Wednesday.
There are also 31 new Covid-19 infections which is four less than the day before, taking the total to 1,637.
131 people have died from coronavirus since the pandemic began, 152 patients are still in the Instensive Care Unit and 918 have fully recovered from the virus and have been discharged, including 37 in the last 24 hours.
