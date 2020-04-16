Dr. Javier Arranz during one of his daily press conferences. 13-04-2020 IB3

Dr. Javier Arranz, the spokesperson for the committee for the management of infectious diseases, said on Thursday that by next week a situation of "zero transmission" of coronavirus could be reached in the Balearics.

He explained that this zero transmission would not mean "zero contagion" and that there are no new cases but that infections will not occur so much among the general population but be specific to the likes of heath centres and care homes. Although infections will continue, this scenario will allow for "greater control over transmission", with the acute phase of transmission having passed.

Given this situation, work is under way to increase the "rapid" detection of people with respiratory symptoms and those who do not present symptoms. This would facilitate the detection of as many people as possible who are susceptible to virus transmission.

The next step would be to make detection instruments available to health facilities that are closest to the population, such as health centres. This detection would be implemented in phases, starting with health personnel, the elderly with or without symptoms, and people who live with others who have tested positive.

As to whether this "transmission control" could lead to a de-escalation of the current confinement rules, Arranz stressed that this would be a decision for the national ministry of health and for the bodies which advise the regional government. No such decision has yet been taken.