Weather
Good morning from Majorca
It’s 23 degrees and overcast for most of the day in Palma, but the wind has dropped at last and the sun might make a brief appearance in late afternoon. The temperature will drop to 12 overnight.
Andratx is 22 degrees and cloudy with sunny intervals and low of 12 degrees.
It’s a blustery day over on the east side of Majorca with scattered showers, a high of 22 degrees and a low of 11 in Santanyi.
Morning fog in Alcudia will clear away by lunchtime and it’ll be mostly sunny the rest of the day with a high of 20, a low of 12 and a strong northeasterly breeze.
It’s a lovely day in Soller with lots of sunshine, a high of 23 degrees and a low of 10.
You can view the weather live across the island on our webcam page.
