The Mateu Orfila Hospital. 15-04-2020 Josep Bagur Gomila

Shares:

Eleven days have passed without any patient with coronavirus having needed to be admitted to ICU at the Mateu Orfila Hospital.

There are currently five patients in ICU, half the number that there were a week ago. In addition, there are seven patients on the ward, one fewer than on Wednesday. This patient is a care home resident, who is now back at the home and being monitored by the UVAC - the local health service's Covid-19 "flying" unit.

In all, the UVAC three-person team (doctor, nurse, driver) is monitoring 23 people who are at home; these include other residents of care homes.