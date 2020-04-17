State of alarm
Punta Prima surfer fined
The police in Sant Lluís have fined a man who was surfing at Punta Prima in clear breach of the confinement regulations.
On Thursday afternoon, the surfer had apparently been at the beach for six hours before police came across him.
