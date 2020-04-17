Minorca Airport - quiet. 12-04-2020 Gemma Andreu

Between Tuesday, the seventh, and Easter Monday, there was a total of 184 passengers at Minorca Airport - a daily average of just over 26 for the three routes that were operating: Palma, Barcelona and Madrid.

The heaviest traffic over Easter was on Good Friday - 44 passengers. On Easter Sunday there were just six - three arriving and three departing. Most of the 184 passengers were on the Barcelona service (129), and 123 of the 184 were arrivals.