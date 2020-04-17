Tourism
Back to normal by the end of 2020
The Labour Minister, Yolanda Díaz, says the Government is working on a total resumption of activity in the Balearic Islands in two stages.
"The first one from now until summer will cover the Productive Sectors and the second, which will last until the end of the year, affects the Tourism, Culture & Leisure Sector,” she said.
The Government is designing initiatives to protect activity and employment in Tourism, Culture and Leisure as well as the Air and Sea Navigation Sector which have been paralysed by Temporary Regulation Records of Employment, or ERTEs, by force majeure.
“These Sectors are going to have enormous difficulties," said Minister Días, “so we are introducing measures to cushion the impact."
She also revealed that the Industry Minister, Reyes Maroto, is working to define "concrete action plans" to save the Restaurant and Hospitality Industry “that defines the productive structure of Spain.”
The Labour Minister is meeting with Employers, Unions and Parliamentary Groups to determine how to continue with the ERTE due to force majeure.
"Today and for many months to come they will continue without activity,” she said, “and we are working with the political forces to make sure that this Sector, which is very important for the country, is protected and does not fall.”
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.