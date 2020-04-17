News
Are we on the home straight?
The Ministry of Health has confirmed that the number of coronavirus deaths in the Balearic Islands has dropped once again.
There were three fatalities on Friday, taking the total to 134.
No new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours so the number of people infected stays the same at 1,668 since the pandemic began.
6 deaths were reported on Thursday and 31 new cases were diagnosed.
