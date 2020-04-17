The Meliá heart. 15-04-2020 Twitter Gabriel Escarrer Jaume

The regional health ministry reports that there are currently ten patients with coronavirus at the Meliá Palma Bay Hotel, which has been adapted for medical purposes. There are 24 beds available at the hotel, a number which can be increased if necessary.

Meliá's CEO, Gabriel Escarrer, has tweeted a photo of the hotel with a heart lit up on the building. It is a demonstration of the "love that the city of Palma has for all the health professionals and others who are on the front line in the fight against Covid-19".

In Ibiza, one patient has been admitted to the establishment which has been adapted - the Panoramic-Tropical Garden Apartments. It has 78 beds available, if necessary.