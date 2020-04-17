Tourism
Travel agency packages for Spanish tourism in the Balearics
The president of the Aviba association of travel agencies in the Balearics, Francisco Mulet, says that the national federation (FEAVV) has managed to obtain the "tacit support" of various regions of Spain to promote domestic tourism in Majorca and the Balearics in August and the following months.
This scheme has the backing of the Council of Majorca, the CAEB Confederation of Balearic Business Associations and tourism/travel businesses such as Globalia, which owns (for now) Air Europa.
Mulet explains that promotion to the Spanish market will revolve around various tourist product niches and packages - culture, ecotourism, gastronomy, health and shopping - as well as activities and sport, e.g. cycling, hiking and sailing.
Aviba has expressed its support for proposals to incentivise air travel, such as extending the 75% residents' discount to people living on the mainland. Globalia is understood to be supportive of some formula along these lines.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.