The Balearics want to attract national tourists. 17-04-2020 Josep Bagur Gomila - Archive

Shares:

The president of the Aviba association of travel agencies in the Balearics, Francisco Mulet, says that the national federation (FEAVV) has managed to obtain the "tacit support" of various regions of Spain to promote domestic tourism in Majorca and the Balearics in August and the following months.

This scheme has the backing of the Council of Majorca, the CAEB Confederation of Balearic Business Associations and tourism/travel businesses such as Globalia, which owns (for now) Air Europa.

Mulet explains that promotion to the Spanish market will revolve around various tourist product niches and packages - culture, ecotourism, gastronomy, health and shopping - as well as activities and sport, e.g. cycling, hiking and sailing.

Aviba has expressed its support for proposals to incentivise air travel, such as extending the 75% residents' discount to people living on the mainland. Globalia is understood to be supportive of some formula along these lines.