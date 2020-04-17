Meliá's promotion to health workers. 16-04-2020

Meliá Hotels International has launched a promotion by which it is offering 10,000 two-night hotel stays to healthcare professionals free of charge.

These can be had at any Meliá hotel around the world once the pandemic ends and establishments can resume normal operations. The promotional campaign, launched on Friday, will last ten days. To request these stays, a form needs to be filled out on the Meliá website and show professional accreditation and indicate the relevant health service and health centre. Ten per cent of the bookings will be reserved for health professionals who are active at Meliá hotels in Spain which have been converted into temporary hospitals - there are eleven in all.

CEO Gabriel Escarrer says: "We are witnessing daily how healthcare workers are going out of their way in providing professional and humane care on the front line of fighting this disease. For this reason, we want to offer them the hope of a deserved rest in a hotel of their choice when all this has passed."