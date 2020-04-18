Overcast, wet and windy in Majorca on Saturday 17-04-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Shares:

Palma overcast, wet and windy today with a top temperature of 23 degrees and a low of 14.

It’s just as miserable in Calvia with a mixture of sunshine and showers, a high of 23 and a low of 12.

It’s 22 degrees and raining in Santanyi with a 20 kilometre an hour wind and an overnight temperature of 11.

It’s rainbow weather in Alcudia, 20 degrees with heavy rain, strong winds and occasional sunshine and the overnight low is 11.

Deya is 21, wet and very windy with some sunny spells and a low of 12 degrees.

You can view the weather live across the island on our webcam page.