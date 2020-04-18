Weather
Good morning from Majorca
Palma overcast, wet and windy today with a top temperature of 23 degrees and a low of 14.
It’s just as miserable in Calvia with a mixture of sunshine and showers, a high of 23 and a low of 12.
It’s 22 degrees and raining in Santanyi with a 20 kilometre an hour wind and an overnight temperature of 11.
It’s rainbow weather in Alcudia, 20 degrees with heavy rain, strong winds and occasional sunshine and the overnight low is 11.
Deya is 21, wet and very windy with some sunny spells and a low of 12 degrees.
You can view the weather live across the island on our webcam page.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.