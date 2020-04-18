News
Another 14 coronavirus deaths on Saturday
The Ministry of Health confirmed 14 new coronavirus deaths on Saturday, some of which actually happened between April 12 and 16, taking the death toll in the Balearic Islands to 148 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The data for the fatalities has been verified by epidemiologists from the General Directorate of Public Health.
80 new coronavirus infections were reported in the Balearic Islands on Saturday, but that includes the 47 from previous days which Home Care Services had not been reported previously because of verification delays.
A total of 1,748 people in the Balearic Islands have been infected with Covid-19.
