Noise and security checked at building sites in Palma 29-03-2020 Pere Bota

Local and National Police have launched a campaign to control construction work in Palma and the Environmental Surveillance Unit, or UVMA, Green Patrol of the Local Police has teamed up with the Provincial Foreign and Border Brigade, BPEF of the National Police Corps.

On the first day they checked several hotels, individual works, an excavation in an empty lot and sites in a polygon and an urbanisation.

Nine citations were issued and four companies were fined for alleged non-compliance with the urban safety regulations.

They are checking for breaches of security, excessive noise and illegal workers.

Joana Adrover, the Councillor for Citizen Security, says the aim of her department is to make sure that work is carried out with "the maximum guarantees" of respect for security measures in order to stem the spread of coronavirus.

"It is very important to ensure compliance with security measures to protect workers and promote goodwill with neighbours who live near the site,” she said, “now that people are spending a lot of time at home the noise issue is becoming a sensitive matter.”