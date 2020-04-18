News
Construction sites monitored by Police
Local and National Police have launched a campaign to control construction work in Palma and the Environmental Surveillance Unit, or UVMA, Green Patrol of the Local Police has teamed up with the Provincial Foreign and Border Brigade, BPEF of the National Police Corps.
On the first day they checked several hotels, individual works, an excavation in an empty lot and sites in a polygon and an urbanisation.
Nine citations were issued and four companies were fined for alleged non-compliance with the urban safety regulations.
They are checking for breaches of security, excessive noise and illegal workers.
Joana Adrover, the Councillor for Citizen Security, says the aim of her department is to make sure that work is carried out with "the maximum guarantees" of respect for security measures in order to stem the spread of coronavirus.
"It is very important to ensure compliance with security measures to protect workers and promote goodwill with neighbours who live near the site,” she said, “now that people are spending a lot of time at home the noise issue is becoming a sensitive matter.”
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Roger / Hace 4 minutes
It is reassuring to know that some division of statutory authority are doing the right thing at the right in an effort towards the collective goal of keeping all of us safe and enabling the overall economy to be revitalised as soon as is sensible...There will always be those who wish to cheat the system in good times or in a bad and they need to be, and should be, severely punished for their selfish actions.