Majorca wet and windy on Sunday 18-04-2020 Caroline Fuller

Palma is 21 degrees with black clouds, very heavy rain, strong winds and a low of 15.

It’s 20 degrees in Calvia with torrential rain and a low of 12.

Santanyi is 20 degrees, very wet and very windy with a low of 14.

It’s 21 degrees and raining in Muro with a 20 kilometre southerly wind and a low of 14.

And it’s a miserable rainy day in Banyalbufar with a top temperature of 19 degrees during the day and 16 overnight.

