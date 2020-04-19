Coronavirus
Municipality coronavirus data will be useful for "de-confinement"
The director-general of public health in the Balearics, Maria Antonia Oliver, says that indicators of coronavirus infection per municipality are being processed and that these will be "useful" when it comes to managing a lifting of the confinement.
She adds that this information had not been a priority as it was "not necessary for the general actions that had to be taken". It is now becoming necessary "with a view to de-confinement in the immediate future and for detecting specific sources of infection".
There have been calls for this information to be made public. While the director-general says that the indicators are "being processed", it's highly likely that these are already known.
