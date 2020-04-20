Pancaratit via Youtube during coronavirus restrictions. 19-04-2020 Juanjo Roig

Pancaritat is an ancient Majorcan tradition that dates back to Medieval times. The name comes from Pa amb Caritat, which means ‘bread with charity’ in Majorcan and according to tradition, it’s when bread was given to the poor at the end of holy Week.

It’s also known as the Third Easter Feast and celebrations are usually held all over the island, but because of the coronavirus, restrictions they celebrated via YouTube and other social networks instead.

Colourful strips of cloth were hung in windows and on balconies in Inca and others upload their creations to the internet with the hashtag #pancaritatinca2020.

On Saturday, special dances were performed online by the Revetlers group of Puig d’Inca with each participant making a contribution from their home and Sunday’s celebrations kicked off with a virtual bell ringing from the church of Santa Maria la Major.

'Panades' and Mass

120 people took part in the 47th paella contest and tons of photographs were uploaded to social media websites

“Despite the adverse circumstances, we still wanted to celebrate this year, we just needed to use a bit more imagination and everyone was really enthusiastic,” said Councillor for Citizen Participation, Andreu Caballero.

Porreres also held online celebrations and a competition of photographs taken during the climb to Monti-sion in previous years.

In Llucmajor, local residents flew kites from their homes and uploaded the photos to social networks to celebrate the ascent to Gràcia.